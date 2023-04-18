Hyderabad Raghav Juyal a dancer and actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan For the first time he will share screen time with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan which also stars Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill with whom he has been linked Dating rumours between Raghav and Shehnaaz were ignited at the trailer launch of KBKJ after Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to move on in lifeWith dating speculations taking over their work and personal life Raghav finally responded it Raghav dismissed the claims and stated that he has no time for love Jo internet ki cheezein hai woh mere tak nahi aa paati he said These internet rumours do not reach me I m not sure whether they re true or false and I won t believe it until I see and hear it for myselfHe wants his work to speak for itself Main film ke liye aaya hoon Raghav said adding and I want ki log mujhe as an actor as a dancer and as a host dekhe Bas mera kaam bole Baki yeh sab cheezein dating rumours hain kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai Other than work I don t have time for other things like linkups I am working double shifts and don t have time for all this at this point in my career For the unversed during the trailer launch Salman told Shehnaaz to move on to which the actress replied Kar gayi It was quickly assumed that she was dating Raghav and Salman hinted at their relationship However Shehnaaz has not yet spoken out about the rumours that are circulating The Farhad Samji directorial stars Pooja Hegde Shehnaaz Gill Palak Tiwari Jassie Gill Siddharth Nigam Bhumika Chawla Jagapathi Babu and Venkatesh DaggubatiAlso read Amid dating rumours Raghav Juyal is floored by Shehnaaz Gill s this quality