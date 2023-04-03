Hyderabad: Rumours about Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's impending wedding have been rife ever since the two were spotted together. However, according to various media sources, a source that could not be verified has claimed that the politician and the actor will soon make their relationship public through a private engagement ceremony in the nation's capital during the first week of April.

According to sources, Parineeti had already made a short visit to Delhi. The source also revealed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Meera Chopra, and other family members as well as the duo's close friends will attend the ceremony. Dating rumours about Raghav and Parineeti began to circulate when the two were spotted together in London and then in Mumbai last month.

The two have frequently been seen together at Mumbai and New Delhi airports. Once, the duo was seen walking out of the Mumbai airport together, smiling at the cameras as they moved towards their car. Parineeti chose a casual outfit for the airport as she dressed in a black high-neck T-shirt paired with blue jeans and an oversized jacket. Raghav could be seen wearing a light brown shirt with blue denim jeans.

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav met each other during their university days in the UK and they have been close friends for years. They are yet to confirm the rumours about their relationship and wedding. On the professional front, Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila. The movie, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, revolves around two hugely popular Punjabi singers. (With agency inputs)