QUBOOL HAI WERE THE BEST WORDS ARBAAZ KHAN WISHES WIFEY SSHURA KHAN ON FIRST BIRTHDAY POST WEDDING

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan on December 24, 2023. The private nikkah was held at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan's Mumbai home. Since then, the newlyweds have been frequently seen out and about in Mumbai. Arbaaz took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new picture of himself and Sshura, wishing her a happy first birthday after marriage.

In the picture, Arbaaz Khan can be seen holding Sshura close in the candid photo, twinning in white. Arbaaz, in his long birthday post, mentioned that he was looking forward to 'getting very, very old' with her. He went on to say that he knew from their first date that he was "going to spend the rest of his life" with the makeup artist. Arbaaz also discussed their wedding, saying that 'qubool hai' (I accept) were the best words he'd ever said.

Wishing his wife a very happy birthday, he wrote: "Happiest birthday my love Shura ❤️Nobody makes me smile the way you do. You light up my life. I look forward to growing old with you , oops older 😊 actually very very old 🤪 when the universe brought us together it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. From the first date I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life with you. You continue to amaze me with your beauty and kindness. Every day I’m reminded that saying “ Qubool Hai “ to you were the best words to ever come out of my mouth. Love you to the moon and back."

Arbaaz and Sshura Khan's wedding last year was attended by the entire Khan family, including siblings Salman and Sohail Khan, son Arhaan, parents Salim and Salma Khan, and nephews Nirvaan and Yohan Khan. Arbaaz and Sshura broke the wonderful news in a joint Instagram post, accompanied by a collection of lovely photos from their wedding albums.