Hyderabad: After months of anticipation, the makers of Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film Pushpa: The Rule announced the film's release date on Monday. Taking to social media, Mythri Movie Makers, the production banner behind Pushpa 2, announced that the film headlined by Allu Arjun and Rashmikla Mandanna will hit the screens next year in August.

Sharing an intriguing poster featuring Allu Arjun, the makers announced the Pushap 2 release date. Helmed by Sukumar, the film is all set to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Mark the Date ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥15th AUG 2024 - #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide 🔥🔥 PUSHPA RAJ IS COMING BACK TO CONQUER THE BOX OFFICE 💥💥."

Pushpa 2 is the sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise which took the box office by storm upon its release in 2021 December. While Allu Arjun and Rashmika will reprise their roles from the first installment, the sequel will see more of Fahadh Faasil.

Pushpa: The Rise ended on a cliffhanger where Fahadh, who is playing IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat was seen in a faceoff with Allu Arjun in the climax. The film contributed to pulling audiences back to the theaters post-pandemic. Pushpa: The Rise was released on over 4000 screens worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film minted over Rs 350.1 crore worldwide while India's haul stood at Rs 267.55 crore at the end of a 10-week theatrical run.

READ | From action to pack up: Allu Arjun shares a peek inside the world of Pushpa 2 in Ramoji Film City