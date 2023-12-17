PUSHPA FAME ACTOR JAGADEESH ADMITS ABETING SUICIDE OF 34 YEAR OLD FEMALE ARTISTE

Hyderabad: Pushpa fame Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, who was arrested for blackmailing a junior artiste leading to her death, has confessed his crime.

As per reports, he was accused of threatening and blackmailing a 34-year-old woman after "taking her photo along with a man". The woman died on November 29 and a case was filed thereafter.

Jagdeesh revealed in the police investigation that he had circulated the photos and had also threatened the artiste. He could not bear to see the woman, with whom he shared a close relationship, get intimate with another man. He threatened her with nude photos and intimated her as well, Jagdeesh revealed to the police.

Panjagutta police arrested Jagdish and took him into custody for two days for detailed interrogation. As per police information, five years ago, Jagadeesh arrived in Hyderabad for bagging opportunities in the movies. He then met a young woman and fell in love with her. As per reports, they shared a close physical bond as well.

He gained fame after his role in the movie, 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1'. With growing popularity, his attitude changed and the woman had an aversion to this transformation. She started ignoring him and that annoyed Jagdeesh.

He was reticent and wanted to win her back, at all cost. On November 27, he travelled to the woman's house in Panjagutta and found her sharing intimate moments with an unknown man. Infuriated, he took pictures of them on his mobile phone without consent. Later he forwarded the photos to the woman threatening her of circulating them on social media.

Unable to bear this insult, the young woman hung herself two days later, on November 29. Her father complained to the Panjagutta police and registered a case. On December 6, police arrested Jagadish and sent him to remand.