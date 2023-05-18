PUSHPA 2 THE RULE MAKERS SHARE BTS AS FAHADH FAASIL WRAPS UP KEY SCHEDULE OF ALLU ARJUN STARRER

Hyderabad: Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Icon Star Allu Arjun is one of the most highly anticipated movies. The film's shooting is progressing swiftly as the makers announced the completion of a key schedule featuring Fahadh Faasil, who plays the role of a corrupt cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

While sharing a BTS image, the makers wrote on Twitter "A key schedule of #Pushpa2TheRule completed with 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' aka #FahadhFaasil. This time he will return with vengeance"

The second instalment of 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise is supposed to be better than its predecessor. The second part will showcase a face-off of epic proportions between Fahadh's 'Bhanwar Singh' and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa', as towards the end of part one Bhanwar Singh claims to exact revenge against Pushpa.

On Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of the movie released a glimpse video and a first look in the month of April, which took the internet by storm. In the first look shared by Allu Arjun, the actor was portrayed in a never seen before avatar dressed in a saree, bangles and more, along with Pushpa's signature pose with a lifted shoulder.

According to Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be mounted on a larger scale than its first part, with a bigger budget, bigger action set pieces, and a stellar cast. While Rashmika Mandanna will be reprising her role of 'Srivalli', rumours suggest that Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi will also be featured in prominent roles in the sequel.

Internationally acclaimed Miroslaw Kuba Brozek will be handling the cinematography and composer Devi Sree Prasad will be providing the music. Though an official release date hasn't been announced yet, Pushpa 2:The Rule is expected to hit the theatres in January 2024.

