Hyderabad: The makers of Pushpa: The Rule dropped an intriguing teaser of the film on Wednesday. After unveiling Rashmika Mandanna's first look from the film, team Pushpa is now gearing up for a major update from the film on April 7, a day prior to the 41st birthday of Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj.

Taking to social media, Mythri Movie Makers released Pushap 2 teaser. "#WhereIsPushpa ? The search ends soon! The HUNT before the RULE 🪓Reveal on April 7th at 4.05 PM 🔥 #PushpaTheRule ❤️‍🔥 Icon Star @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @pushpamovie," reads the caption alongside Pushpa 2 teaser shared by the makers on Instagram.

The buzz around the film hints that Mythri Movie Makers are gearing up to surprise Allu Arjun's fans with the release of film's promotional asset in two days. Pushpa 2 helmed by Sukumar is one of the highly anticipated films which will be coming up from down south. After the humungous success of Pushap: The Rise, the makers have reportedly mounted the sequel on a lavish scale.

Pushpa full teaser out on April 7

The update from the Pushpa team has come after reports of the makers halting shooting for three months. Earlier this week, reports were rife that the team helmed by Sukumar is contemplating reshooting a major part of the film as the director is not satisfied with what has been shot so far. With the back-to-back updates on the film, the rumours of Pusha 2 being put on a back burner seems to be a hoax. Allu Arjun and Rashmika aside, Pushpa sequel will also bring Fahadh Faasil back as menacing IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.