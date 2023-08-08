Hyderabad: Following the release of the first look of Pushpa aka Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2, the first look of the film's antagonist, Fahadh Faasil, was unveiled on his birthday on Tuesday. The critically acclaimed actor turned 42 on August 08 and in a surprise for fans, the makers dropped his intense look from the upcoming sequel. Pushpa 2, the Sukumar-directed film starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and set to be released in December 2023.

To mark the birthday of the South star, Mythri Movie Makers released the first look of his villain part in Pushpa 2. He will resume his original role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the Allu Arjun starrer. The new poster depicts him enjoying a cigarette while wearing a khaki jacket and coolers. He has also kept his tonsured head getup.

Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Ajay, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya, and others, and is written and directed by Sukumar. The technical team includes music director Devi Sri Prasad, cameraman Miroslaw Kuba, and editors Karthika Srinivas and Ruben. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, has allegedly begun another long shooting schedule for Pushpa: The Rule. He will film at the well-known Ramoji Rao studio in Hyderabad.

According to a source, the ensemble will film certain key scenes at Ramoji Rao Film City, where massive sets will be created. "As it's a sequel, the producers are going all out to make the film a visual spectacle for the audience," the source continued.

Fans recently received a treat when Fahadh's wife Nazriya Nazim posted a couple of beautiful photos taken by megastar Mammootty to her Instagram account to wish her husband a happy birthday. The couple's fans and followers, who were unhappy with the Maamannan actor's absence from social media, are now incredibly thrilled as Nazriya keeps them updated with her posts featuring the National Award-winning actor.

Fahadh is currently preoccupied with the filming of Pushpa 2, the sequel to the hit film Pushpa: The Rise in which he will reprise his previous role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

