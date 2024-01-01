Hyderabad: A poster from the highly anticipated Telugu movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, was dropped by the makers on New Year's Day. This film, written and directed by Sukumar, is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The makers also expressed their heartfelt greetings to the fans and conveyed the message that Pushpa Raj will return this year to dominate the global box office.

On Monday, production house Mythri Movie Makers took to Instagram and shared the poster, accompanied by a caption that read, "#2024RulePushpaKa. Pushpa Raj is coming back this year to rule the worldwide box office. May you all rule your year with ambition & determination and may you get everything you desire for. Happy New Year 2024. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024."

After the tremendous success of Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1, which dominated the box office in 2021, the iconic actor Allu Arjun is now all set to mesmerise the audience once again with Pushpa 2: The Rule in August of this year.