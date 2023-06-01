PUSHPA 2 ARTISTES INJURED AS BUS CARRYING CREW MEMBERS MEETS WITH ACCIDENT IN TELANGANA

Hyderabad: The shoot for Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule, also known as Pushpa 2, is fast progressing. However, in a mild hindrance, a bus carrying Pushpa 2 actors met with an accident while returning from shoot. The bus was returning to Andhra Pradesh from Telangana when it collided with another bus.

According to reports, the collision occurred at Narketpally on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route. Two performers were injured in the collision and were taken to a local hospital. As per news reports, the driver of the Pushpa 2 unit bus failed to detect the halted Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation vehicle and rammed into it.

For a few hours, there was considerable traffic due to the accident. An investigation is underway. According to reports, authorities are checking into surrounding CCTV footage to learn more about the collision.

After experiencing a technical glitch, the RTC bus driver pulled over to the side of the road. The bus transporting the performers failed to locate the RTC bus and crashed into it. The collision resulted in minor injuries for two performers.

The actors were travelling to Hyderabad from the Andhra Pradesh district of Srikakulam, where they had just finished filming for Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun. Last month, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule, the much-anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, revealed the first look poster. On the eve of Allu Arjun's birthday, the creators also unveiled a poster and a special video.

The second installment will centre on the confrontation between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist near the end of the previous installment. Rashmika Mandanna plays the character Srivalli in the film. Pushpa 2 helmed by Sukumar is expected to release in the summer of 2024.

