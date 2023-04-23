PUNJABI AA GAYE COACHELLA OYE ROARS DILJIT DOSANJH AS HE TAKES ON STAGE FOR SECOND TIME

Hyderabad Diljit Dosanjh created history when he performed at Coachella for the first time as a Punjabi singer The singer took to the stage for the second time at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival leaving the fans clamouring for more The singer who is the first Punjabi artist to perform at the music festival engaged the audience a little more this time around than he had the previous timeNetizens also posted the song list that Diljit performed including some of his biggest hits like Clash and Lemonade The singer spoke to the audience in his distinct manner keeping everyone upbeat In one of the viral videos the singer can be heard saying Coachella is really hot Is it the heat or are there too many Punjabis here to mint applause from the crowd He continued by saying Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye in the same manner as he had done during his first act Fans were equally astounded by his humility when he apologised on behalf of his ecstatic fans to the venue s security personnel Security paaji sorry he said to the security guards present In reality they are nice and decent people They are just thrilled because this is Dosanjhwala s first time performing at Coachella I sincerely apologise on their behalf Thankyou the Punjabi singer said in his sweet apologyDiljit is performing at the current music festival for the second time The singer s debut performance was well received as well and numerous Bollywood celebrities praised the singer on social media for making it onto the international music festival stageAlso read Diljit Dosanjh makes history at Coachella 2023 brings the house down with Punjabi tunes