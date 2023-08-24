Hyderabad: Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, has won everyone's hearts and is doing exceptionally well at the box office grossing over Rs 400 crore. Several Bollywood celebs have expressed their support for the film and relished the impressive star cast. And now, actor Bobby Deol has been seen sending love to his brother for the film.

Bobby had attended multiple screenings of Gadar 2 with his brother to partake in his success. On Thursday, Bobby was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking dapper in his black t-shirt, paired with cargo pants, and black sneakers. He completed his ensemble with black sunglasses, a sparkling ring, and a wristwatch. The Humraaz actor interacted with the paparazzi as he made his way out of the airport. Besides, he praised Sunny's movie and added, "Gadar 2 rocks! I am so happy and proud of my brother."

Sunny previously thanked the audience for making Gadar 2 surpass Rs 400 crore at the Indian box office. Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video saying that he never thought Gadar 2 would receive so much love from the audience. He said that they are the reason the move has been able to cross Rs 400 crore. The actor thanked them as they liked the movie, Tara Singh, Sakina, and the entire family.

Meanwhile, Bobby is all set for the release of his upcoming film Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on December 1 of this year. He also has projects including Housefull 5 and Season 4 of Aashram in his pipeline.

