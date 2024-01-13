PROPAGANDA SHAMEFUL CASE OF CENSORSHIP TAMIL INDUSTRY MUM ANNAPOORANI ROW DIVIDES INTERNET

Hyderabad: Nayanthara's latest release, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, is entangled in legal issues following accusations of hurting Hindu sentiments. Complaints filed in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra allege that the film, which was released on December 1 and later streamed on Netflix from December 29, includes controversial remarks about Lord Ram. Consequently, Netflix has removed the film from its platform, triggering diverse opinions on social media.

While some endorse the removal, others question the need to take down an already censored film, interpreting it as a censorship concern. "Another shameful case of censorship. How about people who do not like it, simply not watching it. It seems freedom of art is not very high on the @netflix agenda. oh, wait it never was there, sorry for asking. #FreedomOfSpeech #StopCensure #Annapoorani," wrote a user questioning Annapoorani removal from OTT.

A social media user lauded Annapoorani as a good family entertainer, praising Nayanthara's acting but suggesting it could have been improved without religious references. Conversely, another section on social media dubbed the film as "propaganda" and raises doubts about Nayanthara's involvement.

Some on social media advocate the idea of being aware of the content before watching it rather than blaming the filmmakers. Echoing this sentiment, a user wrote, "How about people who do not like it simply not watching it."

Amidst the uproar, concerns arise about the silence within the film fraternity and inquiries into why the film is being removed from the OTT platform without sufficient questioning. While the Tamil film industry remains silent on the issue, Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu expressed her worries on Instagram Stories, emphasising the potential dangers of increasing censorship.

Despite garnering lukewarm reception upon its release, the controversy surrounding Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food appears to have sparked heightened interest. Many film enthusiasts are now exploring alternative avenues to watch the movie to satiate their curiosity fueled by the ongoing controversy.