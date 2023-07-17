Hyderabad: The makers of the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K are leaving no stone unturned in terms of hyping up the film. From unveiling the look, trailer and release date at the San Diego Comic-Con, to releasing the merch while revealing various posters of the film, the marketing around the movie has been amping it up for the audiences.

Recently, Vyjayanthi Movies took to their Instagram page to share a visual of the Project poster being featured on the Times Square billboard in New York. The video shared by Vyjayanthi Movies was captioned, "#ProjectK billboard at Times Square USA 🇺🇸. First glimpse on July 20. #Prabhas #WhatisProjectK". The billboard highlighted the fact that Project K is going to be "India's Biggest Cinematic Universe" and fans are trying to wrap their heads around this new information.

Reacting to this information, a fan commented, "@vyjayanthimovies your are mentioned India's Biggest Cinematic Universe🔥💥, cinematic universe means having continuation it means franchise??"(sic). While another user highlighted the background music of the video writing "Any one focused on bgm music 🥶"(sic). The film's first look, trailer, and release date will be unveiled at SDCC 2023 on July 20 for the USA and July 21 for India.

The trailer will be unveiled in the presence of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan along with director Nag Ashwin. The makers of Project K have promised to give the audience a genuinely immersive experience on the global stage of the SDCC panel. Project K is produced by Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies and also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.