Hyderabad: The new year calls for family time and who knows it better than global icon Priyanka Chopra. The actor celebrated the New Year in the most heartfelt way possible, surrounded by her husband American singer Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra. Chopra dropped a string of loved-up pictures of sun-kissed shores of a beach paradise on Saturday.

The Bollywood actor together with her husband Nick and their gorgeous daughter Malti, chose a romantic beach getaway to say goodbye to 2023 and embrace the new year. Priyanka used Instagram to share a peek of their tropical vacation with her admirers. The actor shared charming photos of herself, Nick, and Malti that showed off their happy, carefree, and family-time moments. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's mother, was among them on their getaway.

Sharing the carousel post, Chopra wrote: "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year."

In one of the pictures, Priyanka, Nick, and Malti could be seen cuddling together and gazing out at the ocean. The couple was seen having a fantastic time together and enjoying the beaches in another photo with their daughter. Another image of Priyanka and Nick showed them posing together, all dressed up, setting some serious couple goals.