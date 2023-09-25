Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got married on Sunday in a big fat Indian wedding. Several celebrities from all spheres, namely sports, fashion, bollywood were seen attending the grand affair, however Parineeti's cousin global icon Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss. Now, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra in an interaction with a paparazzo revealed the reason behind the global star's absence.

A video of the bride's aunt, Madhu Chopra, arriving at the airport after attending the wedding in Udaipur has surfaced online. In the video, which was posted by paparazzi and fan pages on Monday, Madhu discussed not just the wedding and how Parineeti, Raghav Chadha, and their families refused gifts, but also why Priyanka Chopra did not attend the wedding.

For the unversed, it was previously speculated that Priyanka might not be able to attend Parineeti and Raghav's wedding in Udaipur on Sunday. Madhu Chopra, her mother, has now spoken out about it. When questioned why Priyanka wasn't at the wedding, Madhu replied, "Woh kam kar rahi hai (She is working)."

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is now in the United States, took to Instagram Stories on Monday to post a pool selfie with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick also skipped the wedding due to his non-stop Jonas Brothers tour across the United States. Priyanka and her family were not present for the wedding, but her mother, Madhu Chopra, arrived in Udaipur on Friday and was there throughout.

When asked about the wedding and the gift she gave Parineeti in the same airport video, Madhu remarked, "Bahut badhiya... No lena-dena, bas ashirwad, unhone sab mana kar diya (The wedding was fantastic. They requested us not to bring anything; there was no gift exchange; I simply gave them my blessings)." When asked how Parineeti looked as a bride, Madhu replied, "Waise hi khubsoorat hai, aur achi lag rahi thi (She is beautiful as is, so she looked even more beautiful as a bride)."