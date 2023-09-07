Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra made a dazzling return to New York City as she graced the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret fashion show, capturing the hearts of her fans in semi sheer outfit. The iconic fashion event took place at The Manhattan Center in New York, featuring a star-studded lineup, including supermodels like Gigi Hadid.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended Victoria's Secret's celebration of The Tour '23 at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 6

For her appearance at Victoria's Secret fashion show, Priyanka Chopra opted for a glamorous shimmery black sheer dress. To complete her ensemble, she adorned a metallic belt that accentuated her figure. Her hair was styled in lustrous waves, and she went for a full-glam makeup look for the fashion gala.

Soon after Priyanka's pictures from the event surfaced online, fans couldn't contain their admiration, with comments pouring in, describing her as "stunning" and a "bombshell." Many simply marveled at her gorgeous appearance.

One of fan pages of the actor shared a series of photos where Priyanka was seen interacting with a lucky fan backstage at the event. One of the pictures captured a selfie moment where the actor flashed a victory sign, while another candid shot showcased her radiant smile.

On the film front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, promising an intriguing cinematic experience. Additionally, she will be returning to Hindi cinema with Farhan Akhtar directed Jee Le Zaraa. The all-girls road trip drama will feature Priyanka alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is likely to go on floors next year.

