PRIYANKA CHOPRAS BIGGEST FAN IS NICK JONAS SAYS HE MAKES MY JAW DROP ALL DAY

Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently said that her biggest fan is Nick Jonas. Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of the Russo Brothers' upcoming American science fiction action thriller series Citadel. The series features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles as agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively. Both the actors have been quite busy with the global press tour of Citadel.

Following their success in Mumbai, London, and Rome, Priyanka and Richard made heads turn at the Los Angeles premiere of Citadel. At the event, Priyanka looked lovely in a pink dress. PeeCee's strongest supporter, Nick Jonas, never misses an opportunity to be there for her throughout the press tour. Now that Nick Jonas has expressed his support for Priyanka on the Citadel press tour, Priyanka has gushed about him.

Priyanka, while interacting with the media at the Los Angeles premiere of Citadel, was asked about Nick Jonas showing up to support her during the Citadel campaign. The interviewer asked Priyanka, "In one of the videos, you literally made his jaw drop. Is that something you see frequently?" To that, Priyanka said Nick also makes her jaw drop all day and that she is grateful to have a spouse who is so encouraging. She said, "I mean, he makes my jaw drop all day! There is nothing wrong with that. To be able to have a partner that is so supportive, in my opinion, is very fantastic. I'm his biggest fan."

She continued by saying that she will be attending Nick Jonas' show after the premiere. "I'm going to his show after I finish the screening. That's what we do. We show up for one another. It's family," said Priyanka. Meanwhile, Citadel will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023.