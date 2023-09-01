PRIYANKA CHOPRA YET AGAIN TURNS CHEERLEADER FOR NICK JONAS MAKES HER PRESENCE FELT IN NEON GREEN AT JONAS BROTHERS CONCERT

Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra exuded vibrant energy as she joined the audience at a recent Jonas Brothers concert held in Texas. The Desi Girl, who has seamlessly transitioned from a successful career in Bollywood to Hollywood, was spotted wearing an eye-catching neon green ensemble that perfectly complemented her vivacious spirit. Priyanka's concert attendance was to cheer on her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers during The Tour concert.

Accompanied by Danielle Jonas, who is married to Nick's brother Kevin Jonas, PeeCee engaged with fans and admirers by enthusiastically waving and interacting with the crowd. Her attire, a stylish neon green cut-out dress that featured an elegant slit on the side, further showcased her edgy fashion sense. In several videos that surfaced online, Priyanka is visibly enjoying the music while she lip-syncs to the songs like a true blue Jonas Brothers fan.

Last month, a video of Priyanka from the Jonas Brothers' NYC concert did rounds on the internet. In the viral clip, PeeCee was seen getting emotional as she watched Nick's opening act at Yankee Stadium in New York.

The whirlwind romance of Nickyanka (as they are fondly called by fans) has captured significant attention since the 2017 Met Gala appearance and a dreamy wedding in India that followed the next year. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 through surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka is presently engrossed in the filming of Head of State, an upcoming action thriller co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. While she continues to make waves in Hollywood, Chopra is all set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Lee Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Although the film has encountered delays and speculation about cast changes, her return to the Indian film industry with Jee Le Zaraa has been eagerly anticipated.

