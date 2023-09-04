Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas never fail to set couple goals with their loved-up social media posts. They have a massive fan following and often treat their followers with romantic pictures together and adorable moments with their daughter Malti Marie. On Monday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories to share a string of pictures as she headed out to Texas with her husband.

Priyanka Chopra drops candid selfies

From the series of photos, the first one is a selfie of her glamorous look and flawless makeup. The Barfi actor wore a pastel blue outfit and a perfect bun to complete her stunning look. She added adornment to her look with diamond earrings and a pretty necklace. She wore mauve lipstick and kept her makeup simple. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Ice ice baby."

The second selfie included Nick Jonas as well. PeeCee is seen grinning as the couple poses in a car. She wrote, "See you soon Austin, Texas," and tagged Nick in it. The following is a picturesque view of the sky and the sun shining brightly. The last picture shows Nick Jonas gazing out of the window, and Priyanka couldn't stop complimenting him on his good looks and wrote, "Dreamy," and attached a smiling heart-eye emoji.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will next appear alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. She will also appear in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. As per the latest reports, there have been rumours of PeeCee quitting the project. However, there hasn't been any confirmation of that yet.

