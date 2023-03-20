Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted cheering for her husband Nick Jonas at his US concert, the videos of which are all over the internet. Fans were quick to notice how Priyanka is all supportive of her husband. The actor was seen grooving to his hit track Chains in the theatre.

Video clips of the event were uploaded by fan pages on Instagram. Sharing one such video, a fan captioned it: She really enjoys chains. In no time, the comment section was flooded with showers of praise for the Bollywood diva. One user, responding to the video, commented: His biggest fan!! Another one wrote: She's enjoying Chains song to the fullest. Another fan commented: She loves that song.

Priyanka mostly takes out time to attend hubby Nick's concerts. She is his biggest support and cheerleader and the videos are proof of it. Currently, The Jonas brothers- Nick, Joe and Kevin are touring the US for the Jonas brothers' concerts. Along with Priyanka, Joe's wife Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame was also spotted.

Priyanka opted for a white bodycon and kept her hair open with minimal makeup, while Sophie was decked up in an all-black ensemble. On the other hand, Nick was seen in a bright red coloured pantsuit. The American singer looked dapper and completed his look with a matching red coat.

The show also witnessed an endearing moment between the sister-in-laws Priyanka and Sophie as the two greeted each other with a kiss on the cheeks. The two get along really well and fondly call themselves the Jonas sisters. Both Priyanka and Sophie enjoyed the concert and could be seen grooving to the Jonas brothers' performances.

