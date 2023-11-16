Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, during her recent visit to India, took the opportunity to connect with the people of the Bollywood film industry and strategize her next move in the industry. It appears that she has set her sights on the Don franchise.

After the official announcement that Ranveer Singh would be taking the lead in the upcoming sequel of Don, replacing Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has shifted his focus towards Don 3. This decision was partially influenced by the slow progress of his current project, Jee Le Zaraa, which has been plagued by scheduling conflicts. As per an inside source, Farhan is now actively working on bringing back the same cast from his film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Furthermore, the source stated that the Don 3 team has indeed approached Priyanka Chopra to reprise her role. Their initial discussions took place during Priyanka's recent visit to India for professional commitments. The source revealed that Priyanka utilized her time in the country to explore possibilities and decide on her next venture in the Hindi film industry.

Priyanka had previously portrayed the character of Roma Bhagat, aka Junglee Billi, in the Don franchise. The source also mentioned that Priyanka shares a close bond with Farhan and is keen to make this collaboration work since Shah Rukh Khan is no longer cast in the upcoming film.

The source revealed that since Jee Lee Zaraa did not happen for Priyanka and Farhan, both teams are determined to make Don 3 work. Priyanka is enthusiastic about working with Farhan again and has expressed her interest. It stated that if all falls into place, it will mark a reunion of the Dil Dhadakne Do cast, which is something to eagerly anticipate. The source emphasized that Farhan is ready to kickstart Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.