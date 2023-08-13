Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are known for wearing hearts on their sleeves when it comes to matters of expressing love for each other. NickYanka, as they are fondly called by fans, have maintained to be supportive partners while acing demanding careers. Priyanka and Nick are seemingly the best cheerleaders any spouse can ask for, and a viral video of Desi Girl proves the same.

Priyanka squeezed some time out to attend the Jonas Brothers' concert in New York. Several videos from Nick's concert with his musician brothers have surfaced online. In one such viral video, Priyanka is seen in the audience watching Nick and his brothers' opening act. The moment seemingly hit PeeCee emotionally as she is seen wiping off tears in the viral video shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram.

Earlier, in the day, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to gush about Nick. Sharing her singer husband's picture from backstage, PeeCee wrote, "My heart. So proud of you @nickjonas." Priyanka attended Jonas Brothers' NYC concert donning a black bralette top and matching skirt. The actor left her lustrous locks open and jazzed up her look with bold lip colour.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen sharing screen space with Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads Of State. Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is written by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query. Meanwhile, Priyanka's return to Bollywood is much awaited with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. The film co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif remained in the headlines for Priyanka's alleged exit from the project.

