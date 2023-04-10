PRIYANKA CHOPRA SHARES GLIMPSES OF HER FIRST EASTER CELEBRATION WITH DAUGHTER MALTI MARIE

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Sunday took to her social media account and shared several pictures from the celebrations of Easter Sunday with her daughter Malti Marie. The young child is even seen playing with Easter eggs while wearing a T-shirt that reads, "Malti Marie's first Easter". The global icon simply wrote, "Easter Sunday" in the caption along with emojis.

In the first image, Malti is seen holding Easter eggs with the camera focused on her T-shirt while Priyanka stands behind her. The following image shows the mother-daughter pair twinning in printed tops and pajamas as Priyanka captures a mirror selfie holding her daughter in her arms. The next image shows Malti curiously toying with the chocolate egg and trying to eat it. The last image shows Malti having fun on a sofa while their two dogs, Panda and Gino, play on the lawn.

Her fans flocked to the comment section as soon as she posted the pictures and showered Malti with love. A fan commented, "😍❤️❤️❤️cutee baby like beautiful mom how are you sister from USA New York." Another commented, "Easter Sunday baby malti ❤️🔥 sending allot of love from Africa to USA love you baby the way I love your parents." One more commented, "She's just the exact replica of @nickjonas ....God bless the baby 🙌😍❤️."

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared an adorable image of Malti dressed in white and yellow and wished her fans a happy Easter. She wished everyone on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Easter to all celebrating."