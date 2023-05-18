Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has returned to the US after a brief work trip to Venice in Italy. During her travels, the extremely busy diva missed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas a lot and could not wait to see her again. Priyanka dropped a lovely picture on her social media handle as soon as she reunited with her daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the picture on her IG Story and wrote, "Reunited… What do we have here MM (Malti Marie)?" In the picture, Priyanka and Malti can be seen together in the latter's playpen. Priyanka is wearing a simple grey lounge outfit while holding a cardboard box. Malti, like any other child, is less interested in her toys and more intrigued by the cardboard box.

Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of her playing with daughter Malti Marie

Malti was staying with Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra while the star spent Tuesday night in Venice, attending a Bulgari event with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya. Recently, Priyanka told about her daughter's whereabouts in an interview. "My daughter is currently in New York with my mom, probably having the time of her life and eating ice cream for dinner," she said.

Recently, on Mother's Day, Priyanka celebrated the event with a post dedicated to Malti, her mother Madhu and her mother-in-law Denise. Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 in India. The couple welcomed their first child daughter Malti Marie last year. She was born premature and turned one in January.

Talking about her professional life, Priyanka recently appeared in the Russo Brothers' (cinematographers Joe and Anthony Russo) Prime Video production Citadel. Richard Madden, who plays Mason Kane on the show, is paired up with Priyanka who plays top spy Nadia Sinh. She was also seen in the critically panned Hollywood romantic comedy Love Again.