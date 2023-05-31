PRIYANKA CHOPRA SAYS LETS GOOOOO AS HUSBAND NICK JONAS POSTS ABOUT HIS FILM THE GOOD HALF

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Global icon Priyanka Chopra has reacted to a recent post by her singer-husband Nick Jonas on his social media handle. The singer has shared about his film The Good Half, which is going to premiere at Tribeca Festival. Nick appeared in photos alongside other actors from the upcoming film.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Nick wrote in the caption, "The World Premiere of my new movie #TheGoodHalf will be at the @tribeca Film Festival starting with three screenings on June 8th. Excited to be alongside this incredible cast! @brittanysnow @alexandrashipppp @davidarquette @mrmattwalsh #ElisabethShue." Reacting to her husband's post, Priyanka wrote while sharing her excitement, "Let's gooooo. (With fire and clap emojis)."

After Nick's post, fans flocked to the comment section and they too shared their excitement. One of the fans mentioned, "Nice one, Nick. Can't wait to see this." Another fan commented, "Waiting to see this movie with some Mumbai Nights popcorn." While another wrote, "So excited to watch it and proud of you Nick." One more wrote, "I will definitely see this because it was filmed on my street!!" While others showered with red heart emojis in the comment section.

Robert Schwartzman's The Good Half will have its festival premiere on June 8, June 10, and June 12. Apart from Nick, the movie also features Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue. Nick recently collaborated with popular rapper King for the English version of the song Maan Meri Jaan. He also made a brief appearance in Priyanka's movie Love Again. (With agency inputs)