Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra was spotted with her brother-in-law Frankie Jonas at a particular Jonas Brothers' concert in California's Dodger Stadium. While numerous photos and videos from the event have surfaced on the internet, one in particular which shows Priyanka interacting with a few of her fans has captured everyone's attention.

In one of the videos from the concert, a female fan was heard asking Priyanka, "What perfume do you wear?" Responding to her question, Priyanka smiled and said, "That's just how I smell like!" Her response has left everyone giggling. For the event, Priyanka opted for a black cut-out outfit paired with matching heels and she looked absolutely stunning.

Reacting to the video, a social media user commented, "She’s so pretty and cute, after passing she’s like yeah am a queen who uses Prada. She is such a vibe and so adorable to hang out with." Another user commented, "Omg I love her!!" One more commented, "Witty and sharp always, comes naturally to her." A fan wrote, "She is so damn Iconic just love her."

Meanwhile, another video from the night shows a female fan telling Priyanka, "I wanted to say that I really thought I was going to marry Nick Jonas. But I am glad you did." The actor smiled and said, "I'm glad that I did too." The fan even confessed to being jealous of Priyanka as she married married Nick Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka last appeared in the romantic comedy Love Again alongside actor Sam Heughan, and the Prime Video series Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. In Bollywood, she will appear alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

