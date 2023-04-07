PRIYANKA CHOPRA PARINEETI CHOPRA SHARE PICTURE FROM LAZY DAY IN LONDON

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has landed in London and is in no mood to work. The information was shared by her on her Instagram handle. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a picture of a cosy bed. Sharing the picture, she wrote: Nothing is going to be achieved today.

Re-sharing the same post, Parineeti Chopra wrote: 'Sameee mimi didi same.' Both sisters are currently in London. For the unversed, Priyanka was in India for the promotion of her upcoming international spy series Citadel. She even paid a visit to the Siddivinayak temple in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The actress posted images from their visit on Instagram.

After posting images from her trip to the temple, Priyanka also shared a picture from the Citadel promotional campaign and announced that her trip to Mumbai was coming to an end. She penned: Mumbai, done properly! Thank you.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen portraying an elite spy in the international series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones in the lead role. The two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the multinational spy organisation Citadel are the focus of the action-packed programme.

Priyanka also attended the NMACC event, which the Ambanis hosted with a star-studded lineup, after she and Malti and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, arrived in Mumbai. Prior to the global premiere of the AGBO spy series Citadel, Priyanka Chopra has been signed on for a brand-new Hollywood project called Heads Of State, in which she will appear alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, has been in the news lately with AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

