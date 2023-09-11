PRIYANKA CHOPRA ONLY HAS EYES FOR NICK JONAS IN PICTURES FROM HER INCREDIBLE WEEKEND

Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas yet again served couple goals with their mushy pictures. The celebrity couple never leaves a chance to shower love on one another. On Sunday night, Priyanka attended Nick Jonas' LA event to express her support as he recently began his concert tour with his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Priyanka dropped a string of pictures from the concert, giving a sneak peek of the event. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Incredible weekend," and attached a red heart, folded hands, and star emojis. In the first two pictures, Priyanka can be having eyes only for Nick as she strikes a romantic pose with her husband.

The third picture shows Nick posing with his brothers Joe and Kevin. In one fame, Priyanka is seen having a good time with her friends, while in another, she is seen cheering for her husband. Her incredible weekend also included her daughter Malti Marie.

Soon after she shared the post, a fan wrote in the comment section, "That outfit slayed!!! ur literally ethereal." Another wrote, "Absolutely stunning omfg! I wished I looked that good in black and white pictures omg." One more wrote, "My jaw was on the floor seeing you in person." A social media user commented, "Precious memories of where it all started. Hot lovebirds."

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen alongside actor Sam Heughan in the romantic comedy Love Again, and in The Russo Brothers Prime Video series Citadel. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

