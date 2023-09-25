Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra could not attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding in Rajasthan due to work commitments. The global star, however, showered virtual love and blessings on Parneeti and Raghav Chadha as they embarked on this beautiful journey together.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 in an intimate ceremony at a luxury hotel in Udaipur. A day after their wedding, the couple took to social media to share glimpses of their dreamy wedding. Soon after the pictures from RagNeeti's wedding surfaced online, family and friends extended congratulatory wishes to the newlyweds. Priyanka also took to her Instagram to share a set of three pictures from RagNeeti's wedding and penned an endearing note wishing well to the couple.

Priyanka dubbed Parineeti-Raghav's wedding glimpses "Picture perfect." She also welcomed Raghav to the Chopra family while sending extra love to her "little one" Tisha aka Parineeti. Sharing the images from RagNeeti's wedding, Priyanka wrote, "Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra." The actor concluded her post with smileys and a red heart emoji.