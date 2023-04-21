PRIYANKA CHOPRA NICK JONAS SHARE A KISS ON STREETS OF ROME VIDEO VIRAL

Mumbai Global icon Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are one of the most loved celebrity couples The duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media and their recent post is a perfect example of that In the early hours of Friday Nick took to his Instagram account and dropped an adorable video from their recent vacation which he captioned Rome In the video the couple could be seen walking and kissing on the streets of Rome Italy and having icecream together Nick donned a pink shirt while the Don actor wore a black jacket over a green dress Soon after he dropped the video fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons Ideal relationship very sweet a fan wrote Another fan commented my favorite couple in the world OMG Coupleee goalsss a fan wrote You guys are adorable a fan commentedPriyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018 Later the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai In January 2022 the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacyMeanwhile on the work front Priyanka will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers show Citadel which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday April 28 with two adrenalinefueled episodes followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday The actionpacked show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane Richard Madden and Nadia Sinh Priyanka of the global spy agency CitadelSharing details about the show Priyanka said The story is closely interwoven with the stunts What s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling We get to see a lot about these characters how they physically interact not just great action sequences but there s drama at the heart of each one of them so there s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts And that was just very cool and new for me In Bollywood she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar s directorial Jee Le Zaraa ANIAlso read Citadel premiere Nick Jonas can t take his eyes off wifey Priyanka Chopra in red dress