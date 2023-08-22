PRIYANKA CHOPRA NICK JONAS SEND HEARTFELT NOTE TO DIRECTOR ANIL SHARMA FOR SUPER SUCCESS OF GADAR 2

Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, extended appreciation to director Anil Sharma for the success of Gadar 2 through a heartfelt handwritten note and a bouquet of flowers. Priyanka Chopra, known for her Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, directed by Anil Sharma in 2003, joined the chorus of praise for Gadar 2, which has been creating waves at the box office by nearing the impressive milestone of Rs 400 crore earnings.

Anil Sharma, at the helm of Gadar 2, has been receiving accolades from both celebrities and fans for his latest directorial. On Monday night, he took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the heartwarming gesture from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The handwritten note from the couple conveyed their congratulations on the resounding success of Gadar 2 and expressed warm wishes for Anil Sharma's future endeavors.

Priyanka Chopra's association with Anil Sharma dates back to her debut film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, where she worked under his direction. She recently recounted her experience with Anil Sharma during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Despite challenges, including a shift from a lead to a supporting role due to a nose surgery, she recalled Anil Sharma's support and encouragement during that time, which had a positive impact on her performance.

Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 has garnered Rs 13.50 crore in box office collections on its 11th day of release. The director expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love shown by the audience and attributed the film's success to the hard work and dedication of the entire team, including artists, producers, and the production house Zee Studios.

Gadar 2 serves as a sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The original film portrayed the story of Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, a truck driver during the partition of India in 1947. In Gadar 2, Tara Singh embarks on a daring journey across the border to rescue his captured son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, in Pakistan.

READ | In a U-turn, Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow, Congress curious