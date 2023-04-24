PRIYANKA CHOPRA NICK JONAS OUT ON DATE IN ROME FANS MISS THEIR LITTLE DAUGHTER MALTI MARIE

Hyderabad Priyanka Chopra was in Rome to promote her upcoming web series Citadel with her husband American singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Following the premiere Priyanka was seen walking hand in hand with Nick in Rome looking stunning wearing all black On the other hand Nick was dressed in a white tshirt and a grey suit The couple was photographed as they prepared to get into their car which was then shared on a fan pageFor the outing Priyanka opted for a black silk dress with a slit up to her thigh In addition to matching wedges she wore a long black overcoat over it She had her hair open kept the makeup minimal and carried a matching sling bag to complete her look Instagram users flooded the comment section after a fan page posted pictures of them from RomeTaking to the comment section fans showered love on the couple but at the same time many social media users missed their daughter Reacting to the post a fan wrote Malti s mom and dad with heart eye and fire emoticons Another one wrote Mom and Dad The couple with followers in millions being addressed with their daughter s name is proof of their fans love and admiration of their little kidEarlier Priyanka made a stunning appearance at the Citadel premiere in Rome wearing a mint green gown Richard Madden one of her costars attended the event with her Prior to that the actor stunned in a red silk gown for the London premiere and a blue dress with blue polka dots for the India premiereWith two actionpacked episodes Citadel will debut only on Prime Video on Friday April 28 Thereafter a brandnew episode will be released every Friday The two elite agents Mason Kane Richard Madden and Nadia Sinh Priyanka of the multinational spy organisation Citadel are the protagonists of the actionpacked programmeAlso read Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas share adorable pictures with daughter Malti Marie as they reunite