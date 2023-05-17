PRIYANKA CHOPRA LOOKS RAVISHING IN SLEEK BODYCON DRESS AS SHE POSES WITH ANNE HATHAWAY AND ZENDAYA

Hyderabad: Global star Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Italy attending the Bulgari event while looking chic. At the event, which was held by the Greek-Italian opulent clothing brand Bvlagri in Venice, the actor was joined by Hollywood stars Zendaya and Anne Hathaway. The trio represents the company's brand.

Priyanka was seen wearing a rose-coloured attire in social media videos and images. Priyanka served as the Miss Sohee fashion house's muse and chose the magenta bodycon matching set for the occasion. A magenta off-shoulder full sleeves cropped top and a plunging neckline with ruched embellishments made up the ensemble.

She paired it with a long, elegant magenta skirt with central pleat detailing, a lengthy train, and a gorgeous brooch. Another image shared by a fan showed K-pop star Lisa of Blackpink joining Priyanka, Zendaya, and Anne. Priyanka was photographed on the red carpet of the event, where she posed for pictures alongside Anne in the centre and Zendaya to her right. The three then started to chuckle as photographers captured them on camera.

The event was attended by a star-studded crowd, including A-list members of the film and fashion industries who showed up dressed to the nines. Zendaya and Priyanka could be seen conversing and joking with one another in videos taken inside the event. At the gala event, they could be seen seated next to one another.

Regarding her professional life, Priyanka was recently seen in the Russo Brothers' (cinematographers Joe and Anthony Russo) Prime Video production Citadel. Richard Madden, who plays Mason Kane on the show, is paired up with Priyanka who plays top spy Nadia Sinh. She also appeared in the critically panned Hollywood romantic comedy movie Love Again.

