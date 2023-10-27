Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in Mumbai to attend the opening night of the Jio MAMI (Mumbai Academy Of The Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival. Paparazzi in Mumbai captured the Desi girl as she made her way through the airport. Priyanka, who is the chairperson of the MAMI Film Festival 2023, arrived in India on Friday morning.

For her airport look, Priyanka chose a black crop top, which she paired with a long shrug and matching pants. She kept her look simple but stylish, complementing it with neutral makeup and open hair. She wore comfy grey joggers and black sneakers, completing the outfit with a silver statement necklace that spelled her daughter Malti's name. Need we say the adorable piece of jewellery is making waves on social media?

Upon arriving in Mumbai, she shared an Instagram story from her car ride and expressed her excitement about returning to India. Priyanka also posted a picture of her passport and official papers, captioning it with, "It's been a minute Mumbai. Cannot wait." Before her Mumbai trip, she shared a picture from her car ride with her daughter Malti Marie, although their faces were not visible.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is back, featuring a remarkable selection of over 250 films from around the world spanning 10 days. The festival will take place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex from October 27 to November 5.

The festival's lineup includes more than 40 World Premieres, 45 Asia Premieres, and over 70 South Asia Premieres, with an impressive 1000+ submissions for the South Asia program. This year's festival aims to highlight contemporary films and emerging voices in South Asian cinema. The South Asia Competition is the main event, aligning with the festival's vision to become a hub for South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent.

In addition to Priyanka, other notable celebrities and filmmakers such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kamal Hassan, Mani Ratnam, Luca Guadigno, Hansal Mehta, Ektaa Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anurag Kashyap, Manushi Chillar, Ali Fazal, and more are expected to grace the event.