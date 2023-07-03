PRIYANKA CHOPRA KATRINA KAIF OPT OUT OF JEE LE ZARAA ANUSHKA SHARMA KIARA ADVANI TAPPED AS REPLACEMENT

Hyderabad: With Jee Le Zaraa, it was almost time for a long-awaited all-female road trip drama in Hindi with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead. Farhan Akhtar's location recce in March hinted that the film is happening, however, latest reports suggest otherwise. Things have seemingly derailed for the film as Priyanka and Katrina have walked out of the film.

While makers are yet to announce the current status of Jee Le Zaraa, reports of the film getting shelved are doing rounds of the webloids. Priyanka has reportedly opted out of the film as she couldn't turn down Russo Brothers' spy action thriller series Citadel 2 which got renewed for Season 2. The Desi Girl apparently could not squeeze out dates for Jee Le Zaraa from Hollywood commitments and asked the makers to take the film on floors in 2024 which they agreed. Even then things did not fall into place which led Priyanka to bow out of the project and so did Katrina.

After Katrina and Priyanka's exit from the film, the makers are now looking for actors who can fit in the role. Team Jee Le Zaraa has reportedly tapped Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani as replacements. While Alia is still on the project, it will be interesting to see who comes on board for the film which Farhan has co-written with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Billed as a tale of friendship, Jee Le Zaraa would have marked Farhan's return to direction after over a decade.

