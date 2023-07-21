Hyderabad: After Akshay Kumar, actors Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, social media influencer Uorfi Javed, and many other celebs have also reacted to the viral video that allegedly shows two women being sexually assaulted on a road in Manipur.

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Uorfi Javed and others unite for 'swift justice' over Manipur horror

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote on her stories, “It took a video going viral… 77 days after the heinous crimes were committed… Before actions were taken. Rationale? Reasons? None matter--irrespective of what and why, situational or circumstantial, we cannot allow women to be pawns in any games. The collective shame and anger needs to be channelled now in a unified voice for just one thing- swift justice,” she added with hashtags ‘together in shame’ and ‘justice for the women of Manipur.”

Kareena also took to her Instagram account to post in her stories, “Deeply disturbed with the situation in #Manipur. All words of condoning the crimes mean nothing until action is taken. Swiftly.” A paparazzi account shared a video of social media sensation Uorfi Javed with a placard with #Kuki #Manipur written over it. Earlier actors like Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Ektaa Kapoor, and Richa Chadha shared their reactions on social media.

A video of the incident that took place in May this year in which two women being paraded naked by a group of men in Manipur triggered outrage. Manipur police made its first arrest in connection with the incident, as per Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. "Every man and every human being will condemn this act," Singh said adding that they will seek for the perpetrators to get punishment "to the maximum possible extent."

"Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case: 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So a total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now," Manipur Police tweeted. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing reporters ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of parliament said that that is pained over the incident and said the incident is "shameful for any civil society." "No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this," the Prime Minister said. (With agency inputs)

