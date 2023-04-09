PRIYANKA CHOPRA HRITHIK ROSHAN MALAIKA ARORA COME OUT IN SUPPORT OF PREITY ZINTA

Hyderabad: Preity Zinta's post about harassment has drawn responses from Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra. It pertains to the recent incident wherein Preity was chased by a specially-abled man for money. It led Preity to share another incident of trespassing on her privacy wherein she stated that her children are not a 'package deal.'

Many celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Rampal, and Malaika Arora, have responded to Preity Zinta's recent post. Preity took to Instagram on Saturday to share how an unknown woman attempted to photograph her daughter Gia. She 'planted a big wet kiss' next to Gia's lips. Preity also mentioned how a 'handicapped man' tried to stop her for money.

Preity Zinta also stated in her post that 'most importantly, my children are not part of a package deal.' She went on to say that they are not meant to be 'preyed on,' so 'please leave my kids alone.' The actor urged people not to approach her children Gia and Jai 'for photos or to touch/grab them,' explaining that they are infants who 'need to be treated like infants, not celebrities.'

Hrithik Roshan commented on the post, with red heart emoji- 'Well done Pree.' 'Next time give me a call will sort them out (red heart emoji),' Arjun Rampal said. 'You said it out loud and clear (with emoticon of person raising both hands in celebration),' Malaika Arora wrote.

Priyanka Chopra shared an emoji of a person raising both hands in celebration, a face with an open mouth, and clapping hands.

Lilly Singh's comment, 'Congratulations on standing up for yourself. I understand how difficult that can be. But it's significant and accurate. This comes after Preity posted a video on Instagram of a man in a wheelchair following and knocking on her car. Preity recently visited India. She lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband, Gene Goodenough, and their two children, Gia and Jai.

