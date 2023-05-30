PRIYANKA CHOPRA GIVES IT BACK LIKE A BOSS TO KARAN JOHAR WHEN HE GRILLS HER FOR NOT INVITING HIM TO HER WEDDING

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been sharing a lot about her experiences from the period she worked in Bollywood. Now, a video clip from her last appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6 is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the filmmaker questioned her for not inviting him to her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas.

The clip shows Priyanka talking about how her Indian wedding in 2018 was an intimate affair. She had explained why she had decided to limit the invitations to the relatives and friends of her and Nick. In the clip, Priyanka said, "Actually I'll tell you what, our wedding was a very fun wedding because it was just family and... between my family and his immense family..," to which Karan interrupted her and questioned her for inviting him or anybody from Bollywood. He said, "You called none of us." Priyanka then gave a smile and said, "I wasn't invited to a lot of your do's either."

This particular clip is going viral on online platforms including Twitter, Reddit, and Instagram. Fans have been spreading it widely and remarking on the equation the Citadel actor shares with the director as well as how much they value Priyanka's candor. Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "I just love PC & her savage honesty." Another commented, "I love her and love how she gives back just when the time is right!!! Revenge is a dish best served cold!!! Nailing it PC."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra drops lovely pic with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, says 'Sundays are for picnics'

Priyanka and Nick got married according to both Christian and Hindu customs at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. They are now parents to their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.