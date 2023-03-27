Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra on early Monday morning shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas lying on a small bed covered with a white bedsheet. The actor took to her Instagram Story and shared a photo of her daughter lying on her stomach with her face down and away from the camera. In the photo, the toddler could be seen wrapped in a cream-colored shawl and wearing blue clothing.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Bedtime stories" with a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Priyanks's husband Nick Jonas also posted a photo to his Instagram Story on the same day. The singer shared a picture of his white sneakers and Malti's matching shoes lying on a carpeted floor. In the picture, he wrote, "Daddy x Daughter." Priyanka and Nick decided to become parents through surrogacy last year.

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of daughter Malti Marie's 'bedtime stories'

Also read: Mom and dad Priyanka-Nick take time off parenting duties, enjoy Saturday outing in new video

On Saturday night, Priyanka shared a brief clip on her Instagram handle that shows herself and Nick sitting together at a restaurant with a caption that read, "When mom and dad try to do Saturday night". She dropped the video where they were dining out and enjoying themselves while loud music played in the background. Priyanka laughed as Nick danced to the music toward the end of the video.

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen headlining The Russo Brothers' action-spy thriller series Citadel, which will premiere on Prime Video on April 28 with two action-packed episodes. Thereafter, a new episode will be released every Friday until May 26. Citadel will be released in different languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.