PRIYANKA CHOPRA FEELS LUCKY TO HAVE NICK JONAS REMEMBERS DAD ASHOK CHOPRA ON FATHERS DAY

Hyderabad: Priyanka took to social media on Sunday night to wish Nick Jonas, his father Kevin Jonas, and her father Ashok Chopra a happy Father's Day. For the occasion, the actress shared a couple of photos and a note for them.

The desi girl shared three photos with her fans on social media, wherein the first photo showed Nick and their munchkin Malti Marie Jonas twinning in white. The adoring father was spotted with a book in his hand, making Malti study. The father-daughter pair looked wonderful together.

The second image showed Nick's father and Malti Marie having fun on the streets of the United States. While the last image was a throwback picture of her parents Madhu Chopra and her late father Ashok Chopra. Along with the photos, the Citadel actress posted a lovely message for them.

She stated that she and Malti Marie consider themselves 'fortunate' to have Nick in their lives. "He is your biggest champion," she wrote in her message. "When you win, he'll be the loudest person in the room. His knowledge will be the foundation you stand on. His heart will be broken by your weeping. He would never show you that he is in pain. His happiness is your happiness. He is known as dada, papa, or anything you want to call him. I adore you, @nickjonas. Thank you for being a part of our lives. MM and I are quite fortunate. I adore you, @papakjonas. You were exceptional today and every day. Father's Day greetings. If you can, give them a hug. I miss you, Papa," read the note.

Nick was quick to respond with red heart emojis when she shared the post. Meanwhile, Priyanka is now filming her next film, Heads of State, in the United Kingdom. Idris Elba and John Cena also have important roles in the film. Priyanka is also working on Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Also read: Have a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' family pictures loaded with cuteness and love