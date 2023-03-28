Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra is not only a talented actress but also a devoted mother. She frequently posts photos of her daughter Malti Marie. Recently, Priyanka shared a photo with her little angel, in which she can be seen pouting while her daughter Malti Marie plays with a make-up brush in her hand.

The photograph was taken in London. Priyanka captioned the post: 'Glam with mama. MM.' Needless to say, her Instagram followers flocked to the comment section to pour love on Priyanka and Malti in the comments section. Priyanka had previously taken to Instagram stories to share a photo of her daughter Malti with the caption 'Bedtime stories.' Malti can be seen sleeping comfortably and cutely on the bed in the photo.

Taking some time off, Priyanka and Nick went on a dinner date without their little daughter Malti. She shared a video of their dinner date in which both of them appeared weary and exhausted. Sharing the video, the global star captioned it: When mom and dad try to do Saturday night. In the year 2022, Priyanka and Nick became parents. Malti Marie is the couple's only child.

Meanwhile, The Russo Brothers' television series Citadel, in which Priyanka will star, is slated to debut exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28 with two action-packed episodes. Thereafter, a new episode will be released every Friday until May 26. The story centres around two elite agents of the worldwide secret agency Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka). She also has Jee Le Zaraa lined up, a film by Farhan Akhtar.

