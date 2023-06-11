PRIYANKA CHOPRA DROPS PIC OF DAUGHTER MALTI MARIE IN LEHENGA FROM SPECIAL PUJA AT HOME

Hyderabad On the occasion of her father s death anniversary Priyanka Chopra hosted a puja at home The actor took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of her daughter Malti Marie who can be seen wearing Indian attire This is the first time that Priyanka little Princess wore a lehengaThe Citadel actress was raised as a total daddy s girl and grew particularly close to her late father Dr Ashok Chopra The actress has always stated that her father encouraged her to be a strong and independent lady and supported all of her ambitions However after a long struggle with cancer Dr Ashok Chopra died in 2013Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra recently held a pooja at their home for Dr Ashok Chopra on his 10th death anniversary On this particular occasion Priyanka the adoring daughter has been greatly missing her beloved father Priyanka shared a few beautiful glimpses from the puja including one of her daughter Maltie Marie having a special moment with her Nana Malti Marie dressed in a really cute baby pink lehenga is seen in the first photo playing with the puja stationaries on the floor It s puja time I miss you Nana Priyanka Chopra captioned her Instagram photo Later the Love Again actor uploaded another picture of young Malti in which the she is seen sitting in front of her dear grandfather s portrait which shows him in his defence uniform Miss u dad Priyanka wrote on her Instagram story as she shared the photoThe acclaimed actress is currently riding high after the enormous success of her most recent project the spy thriller series Citadel which is now available on Amazon Prime Video Priyanka Chopra along with John Cena and Idris Elba will next be seen in Amazon Studios forthcoming action film Heads Of State Later Priyanka Chopra will collaborate with prominent Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif on Jee Le Zaraa an upcoming chickflick movie directed by Farhan AkhtarAlso read On Father s Day Nick Jonas will be celebrating Priyanka Chopra ready why