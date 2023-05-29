PRIYANKA CHOPRA DROPS LOVELY PIC WITH NICK JONAS AND MALTI MARIE SAYS SUNDAYS ARE FOR PICNICS

Los Angeles (US): Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a fun Sunday with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The trio went on a picnic date. Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle and posted a super sweet picture in which she is seen sitting next to her daughter and hubby in a park. Malti looked adorable in a hat. Have a look at the family picture.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Sundays are for picnics." Reacting to the picture, an Instagram user commented, "Love all three of you so much!!!" Another user wrote, "Why are you so incredible and aesthetic Mimi didi!" One more user wrote, "Cuteness overload."

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022. The duo, in a joint statement, announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star. During the promotion of Citadel in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to SiddhiVinayak in Mumbai and sought blessings from God. (With agency inputs)