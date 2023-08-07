Hyderabad: Since the birth of their first child, Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been experiencing parental bliss. Now in the latest development, the mother-daughter duo can be seen preparing for Nick Jonas' world tour. Treating fans with brand-new pictures of her daughter Malti Marie, the actor shared a lovely picture of their toddler in ethnic wear.

Taking to Instagram, the Desi girl posted some gorgeous pictures of her child. In the first picture, Malti can be seen sitting inside an empty suitcase. She looked adorable in purple sandals and a white nightgown. Given the picture of an empty suitcase, it is not difficult to guess that Priyanka was preparing to pack her stuff to accompany her husband Nick on his tour, which would begin on August 12 in New York.

Malti Marie playing in a suitcase

Sharing the picture, the citadel actor wrote: "We're ready for THE TOUR @nickjonas." In the second slide, we see Priyanka joined by her manager and friend Anjula Acharia. Anjula shared a selfie of the trio leaving on a sunny day while wearing sunglasses. It was captioned "Reunited with the shady ladies". Malti, who was wearing a white dress and cap, was held by the Bollywood diva in her arms. Additionally, Priyanka reposted the image on her stories with the caption, "Missed you @anjula_acharia."

Priyanka joins her manager and friend Anjula Acharia

Priyanka Chopra drops adorable pictures of daughter Malti Marie in ethnic kurta pajamas ahead of Nick Jonas' tour

In a different picture, Malti can be seen standing inside a room sporting a printed kurta. She was engaged in play with the toys Anjula had given her. "Sundays are for kurta pyjamas (love eye emoji)," Priyanka wrote sharing the cute picture of her daughter. Anjula also dropped some pictures of Malti in the lovely co-ord set.

Malti Marie playing with finger puppets

Anjula Acharia petting Priyanka's pet

In one, she can be seen playing with toys while Anjula stroked Diana, Priyanka's dog. Anjula shared it and wrote, "On Massi duty!" Anjula was captured again playing with Malti, who had a pouch and some toys in her hand. She captioned it as: "Finger puppets (smiling face with hearts emoji)."

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January 2022. On the work front, Chopra was last seen in the Russo Brothers' creation Citadel. Two elite agents from the international secret organisation Citadel, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) were the focus of the action-packed programme. next up, she will be seen in the movie Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

