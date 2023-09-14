Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra was beaming with happiness as she held Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, her one-year-old daughter in recent pictures she shared on her official Instagram handle. The global star shared a lovely photo of herself with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka can be seen in the photo smiling heartily as she holds her daughter in her arms.

"Play date with friends," Priyanka captioned the string of photos. The actor shared the pictures from Malti Marie's play session with her buddies on her Stories. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen in a black full sleeve round neck top. She completed her look with loop earrings. On the other hand, Malti opted for a white coloured floral mini dress.

Priyanka Chopra drops adorable pictures as daughter Malti Marie enjoys 'play date with friends'

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby Malti Marie in January 2022 via surrogacy. The star couple released a statement in January last year announcing the birth of their baby daughter, saying, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We politely want privacy during this important time so that we can concentrate on our family. Thank you a lot."

Priyanka Chopra drops adorable pictures as daughter Malti Marie enjoys 'play date with friends'

Priyanka Chopra drops adorable pictures as daughter Malti Marie enjoys 'play date with friends'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the Met Gala 2017, where they both represented designer Ralph Lauren. They married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chopra has had a hectic year. She appeared in Russo Brothers' Citadel and Love Again, a musical in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will be seen in the upcoming film Heads Of State, opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. In Bollywood, she will appear alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra only has eyes for Nick Jonas in pictures from her 'incredible weekend'