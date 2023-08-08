PRIYANKA CHOPRA CALLS SUSHMITA SEN QUEEN READ WHY

Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen is presently busy promoting her highly awaited series Taali. Renowned for her mesmerizing on-screen presence and graceful demeanor, Sushmita's portrayal in the trailer of her upcoming series has garnered widespread acclaim. Sen's characteristic charm and composure during Taali promotions have floored not only fans but an accomplished woman and fellow actor, Priyanka Chopra.

In a recent interview, Sushmita was queried about her approach to handling criticism during the initial stages of her career, particularly in the early 1990s. This era remains entrenched in memory, as Sushmita ventured into the film industry subsequent to securing the prestigious Miss Universe title in 1994. Her witty retort to the question underscored her quick thinking and tenacity, earning plaudits not only from her devoted fan base but also from former Miss World and now global icon, Priyanka Chopra.

A video excerpt from Sen's interview is doing rounds of the internet wherein she is seen talking about her early career days unveiled a valuable piece of advice she received – to respond to criticism with empathy rather than hostility. Revealing the thought behind her view, Sushmita said that people remember not merely the question itself, but the manner in which it was addressed.

"Someone told me at the beginning of my career, I must have been 21 years old. I know who said it but I won’t name them. They told me, 'Always remember, no matter how disrespectfully a question is asked to you, you have to always answer it with respect because history will not record that question, they will record your answer'. It stuck with me." - Sushmita Sen

Priyanka's succinct comment on Sushmita's video encapsulated in a single word - "Queen," underscores the profound admiration and mutual support shared between these two accomplished women. Sushmita's views on her ability to adeptly navigate criticism with composure undoubtedly mirror her innate strength and self-assuredness.

WATCH | I had nowhere to start from as Indian actress had never played transgender before: Sushmita Sen on Taali - video