Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra, known for her active presence on social media, recently delighted her fans by sharing glimpses of her family life. Embracing the spirit of Christmas 2023, she enjoyed a festive holiday dinner in the company of her husband, Nick Jonas, and close friends. These moments were captured in endearing pictures posted on her Instagram account.

In these photos, Priyanka, Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and their friends were seen preparing for the upcoming Christmas celebrations. The series of images showcased Priyanka in an elegant white attire, laughing and posing with Nick, who looked dapper in a black blazer and casual wear.

Additionally, Priyanka shared heartwarming pictures of Malti, capturing her immersed in play with her personalized toy car. Among these candid moments, there were also snapshots of the mother-daughter duo enjoying some outdoor fun. Earlier, Priyanka had offered a sneak peek into their Christmas preparations through Instagram stories, displaying the beautifully adorned fireplace corner adorned with lights, ornaments, and festive decorations.

The post garnered an outpouring of good wishes and festive greetings from fans, who also praised the affectionate bond between Priyanka and Nick evident in the shared pictures. Specifically, one image capturing Nick hugging Priyanka tenderly prompted a fan's comment, expressing admiration for the couple's loving dynamic. Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "First pic has stolen my heart. Every man becomes a kid when he is with his loved one❤️"