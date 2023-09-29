Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas are one of the most loved celebrity couples. This lovely pair was papped on Thursday night at a plush bar in New York City. They arrived at the venue hand-in-hand and flashed cute smiles as the shutterbugs captured them on a date.

In a series of pictures posted on social media by one of the couple's fan pages, the 41-year-old actor and her husband could be seen having a good time together as they stepped out for a romantic date. They were also seen holding each other's hands and smiling at the camera.

For the outing, Priyanka opted for an all-black outfit. She looked chic in a long black coat with a black dress beneath. She paired them with black leader pants and matching heels. The actor had her hair tied and also carried a bright yellow bag. Nick, on the other hand, sported a comfortable mustard jacket over a white T-shirt, which he paired with brown pants. He also wore a cap to match his outfit.