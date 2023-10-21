Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about how motherhood has had a significant impact on her life, revealing that it has made her feel more vulnerable. As she and her husband, Nick Jonas, enjoy a life that seems to mirror romantic movies, their daughter, Malti Marie, has been stealing the hearts of fans everywhere. While Nick is currently on tour with his brothers, Priyanka has been accompanying him to show her support for the Jonas Brothers.

Despite the glamorous life she leads, Priyanka has candidly shared how motherhood has made her feel "a lot more fragile" and prone to self-doubt. In a recent interview, she admitted that, like many mothers, she frequently grapples with uncertainties. She explained that while motherhood hasn't necessarily affected her self-worth or confidence, it has made her more cautious. Priyanka often finds herself wondering about potential mistakes and self-sabotage, but she has to remind herself that she's a confident individual capable of handling the challenges of motherhood.

"I don’t know if motherhood has impacted my self-worth or confidence but what it has impacted — it’s made me a lot more wary. Every day, I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, what’s the mistake I’m going to make? Or how can I mess this up? How am I going to self-sabotage in a way?' I feel like I have to remind myself that I’m a confident person and I can do this." - Priyanka Chopra

Earlier this year, during an appearance on the talk show, Priyanka praised Malti Marie for bringing an abundance of positivity into her and Nick's lives. She also expressed gratitude for the support provided by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, in taking care of Malti Marie while the couple juggles their busy work schedules.

At a recent Jonas Brothers concert, Priyanka was seen leaving the venue with little Malti Marie in her arms, and their heartwarming interaction was nothing short of adorable. The sight of them together prompted an outpouring of excitement from the audience, who couldn't contain their cheers. Malti Marie even reciprocated the love by waving back at the crowd, creating an incredibly heart-melting moment.